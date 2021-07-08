Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA arrests 89 drug dealers with 2,800 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kebbi
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Kebbi State has arrested 89 suspected drug dealers and seized 2, 800 tonnes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances within six months in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

