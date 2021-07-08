Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
News photo Daily Post  - Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has assured that the separatist would be released soon.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nnamdi Kanu needs your prayers — Lawyer urges IPOB members Vanguard News:
Nnamdi Kanu needs your prayers — Lawyer urges IPOB members
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon: Lawyer PM News:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon: Lawyer
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures Nigerian Eye:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Nnamdi Kanu to be released soon- Lawyer The News:
Nnamdi Kanu to be released soon- Lawyer
FG’s Case Is Not Strong Enough, Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released Soon – IPOB’s Lawyer, Ejiofor KOKO TV Nigeria:
FG’s Case Is Not Strong Enough, Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released Soon – IPOB’s Lawyer, Ejiofor
Osmek News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Nnamdi Kanu will be out of detention sooner than expected News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu will be out of detention sooner than expected
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures Newzandar News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon, lawyer assures Republican Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon, lawyer assures
LATEST: UK Willing To Help Nnamdi Kanu With Every Available Means – Lawyer Anaedo Online:
LATEST: UK Willing To Help Nnamdi Kanu With Every Available Means – Lawyer
IPOB Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Set Free Soon [DETAILS] The Genius Media:
IPOB Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Set Free Soon [DETAILS]
Ifeanyi Ejiofor: God Appointed Me To Defend Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB… He Will Be Released Soon Naija News:
Ifeanyi Ejiofor: God Appointed Me To Defend Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB… He Will Be Released Soon
Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reveals How Client Was Maltreated By Kenya Global Village Extra:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reveals How Client Was Maltreated By Kenya
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon - IPOB leader Kemi Filani Blog:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon - IPOB leader's lawyer
Nnamdi Kanu to be Released Soon - Lawyer Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu to be Released Soon - Lawyer


   More Picks
1 "I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
2 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
3 Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial | herald.ng - The Herald, 3 hours ago
5 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
9 Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info