Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Daily Post
- Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has assured that the separatist would be released soon.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Nnamdi Kanu needs your prayers — Lawyer urges IPOB members
PM News:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon: Lawyer
Nigerian Eye:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
The News:
Nnamdi Kanu to be released soon- Lawyer
KOKO TV Nigeria:
FG’s Case Is Not Strong Enough, Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released Soon – IPOB’s Lawyer, Ejiofor
Osmek News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu will be out of detention sooner than expected
Newzandar News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures
Republican Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon, lawyer assures
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: UK Willing To Help Nnamdi Kanu With Every Available Means – Lawyer
The Genius Media:
IPOB Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Set Free Soon [DETAILS]
Naija News:
Ifeanyi Ejiofor: God Appointed Me To Defend Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB… He Will Be Released Soon
Global Village Extra:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Reveals How Client Was Maltreated By Kenya
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon - IPOB leader's lawyer
Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu to be Released Soon - Lawyer
More Picks
1
"I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
2
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
3
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
4
Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial | herald.ng -
The Herald,
3 hours ago
5
Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
8 hours ago
9
Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators -
Independent,
23 hours ago
10
Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
