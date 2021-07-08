Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected thief nabbed while removing garden lights glass cases in Ikoyi
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A suspected thief has been nabbed in the process of removing garden lights glass cases in the Alfred Rewane Beautified Garden, Osborne, Ikoyi area of Lagos. 

 

The suspect, Aminu A

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected thief nabbed while removing garden lights glass cases in Ikoyi, Lagos state Yaba Left Online:
Suspected thief nabbed while removing garden lights glass cases in Ikoyi, Lagos state
Man, 33, Arrested While Removing Garden Lights Glass Case In Lagos News Break:
Man, 33, Arrested While Removing Garden Lights Glass Case In Lagos
See What Happened to Thief After He Was Caught Removing Garden Lights Glass Cases In Ikoyi (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
See What Happened to Thief After He Was Caught Removing Garden Lights Glass Cases In Ikoyi (Photos)
Suspected thief nabbed while removing garden lights glass cases in Ikoyi, Lagos state Naija Parrot:
Suspected thief nabbed while removing garden lights glass cases in Ikoyi, Lagos state
See What Happened to Thief After He Was Caught Removing Garden Lights Glass Cases In Ikoyi (Photos) Tori News:
See What Happened to Thief After He Was Caught Removing Garden Lights Glass Cases In Ikoyi (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 "Welcome August 'Kaobi Okeke" Gideon Okeke announces birth of his second child with his wife as he shares her maternity photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 16-year-old twin sisters impregnated by same boy in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive, 15 hours ago
5 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 ‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates LASU Governing Council, J.K Randle Center Board Of Trustees - Independent, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info