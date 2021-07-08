Alleged N544m fraud: Court adjourns Babachir’s case untill Oct. 6 — NEWSVERGE News Verge - An FCT High Court in Jabi on Thursday adjourned until Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 the trial of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal. Babachir is charged with 10 counts bordering on on fraud, criminal conspiracy to diversion ...



