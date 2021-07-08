Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fans Banned From Games Venues In Tokyo: Olympic Minister
TV360 Nigeria  - Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan’s Olympic minister announced Thursday, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Spectators banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo The Punch:
COVID-19: Spectators banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo
Spectators Banned From Olympic Venues In Tokyo Over COVID-19 News Break:
Spectators Banned From Olympic Venues In Tokyo Over COVID-19
World’s first Olympic Games without spectators in Tokyo PM News:
World’s first Olympic Games without spectators in Tokyo
Africa News:
Fans banned from Olympic Games venues in Tokyo
World’s first Olympic Games without spectators in Tokyo See Naija:
World’s first Olympic Games without spectators in Tokyo


   More Picks
1 "I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
2 Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "Welcome August 'Kaobi Okeke" Gideon Okeke announces birth of his second child with his wife as he shares her maternity photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 16-year-old twin sisters impregnated by same boy in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 ‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
6 “I came out here as a teenager struggling to find my true identity” – Ini Edo celebrates 20 years in Nollywood - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 21 hours ago
8 Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 APC Summons Lai Mohammed Over Parallel Secretariat In Kwara - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Two lawyers accused of rigging NBA elections to be arraigned on November 9 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info