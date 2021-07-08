Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cement prices will crash if Nigeria has more producers, Chairman of BUA Cement Company, Alhaji Abdul-Samad Rabiu , said in Abuja on Thursday.
News Diary Online  - Nigeria currently has three major cement producers – Dangote Cement, Bua and Lafarge. Their combined 30 million tonnes per annum production does not meet rising [...]

