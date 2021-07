Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji Daily Post - The founder of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has said Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho cannot be compared to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Maharaji Ji said unlike Igboho, the IPOB leader was directing people ...



News Credibility Score: 99%