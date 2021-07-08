Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
PDP releases official timetable for 2021 congresses
Daily Post
- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the year 2021 party
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
PDP releases official Timetable for 2021 Congresses
The Punch:
PDP releases official timetable for 2021 congress
Premium Times:
PDP releases timetable for congresses in nine states
Independent:
PDP Releases Official Timetable For 2021 Congresses In Nine States
Ripples Nigeria:
PDP releases timetable for congresses in Adamawa, Lagos, seven others
The Will:
PDP Issues Timetable For 2021 Congresses In 9 States
Republican Nigeria:
PDP Releases Official Timetable For 2021 Congresses
Naija News:
PDP Releases Official Timetable For 2021 Congresses
Tori News:
PDP Releases Official Timetable For 2021 Congresses
More Picks
1
"I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday -
Gist Reel,
23 hours ago
2
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
"Welcome August 'Kaobi Okeke" Gideon Okeke announces birth of his second child with his wife as he shares her maternity photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
16-year-old twin sisters impregnated by same boy in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
8
“I came out here as a teenager struggling to find my true identity” – Ini Edo celebrates 20 years in Nollywood -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
22 hours ago
10
Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
