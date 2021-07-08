Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Oyinlola-Led South West PDP Reconciliation C’ttee Presents Report To Makinde
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
S'West PDP: Makinde Receives Oyinlola-led Reconciliation C'ttee's Report
The Guardian:
Makinde receives Oyinlola-led Southwest PDP reconciliation committee report
The Eagle Online:
Makinde receives Oyinlola-led South West PDP reconciliation committee report
PM News:
Photo News: South-West PDP Reconciliation Committee presents report to Makinde
News Verge:
Makinde receives Oyinlola-led Southwest PDP reconciliation committee report — NEWSVERGE
The Street Journal:
Makinde Receives Oyinlola-Led Southwest PDP Reconciliation Committee Report
