Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I’ll recover every kobo, Aviation Minister vows as airlines' debts hit N37bn
Vanguard News
- MINISTER of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that the debts owed by airlines in the country to federal agencies have risen to about N37 billion
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Federal Government Cries Out Over N37bn Debt Owed By Airlines
The Sun:
Airlines owe federal agencies N37 billion - Sirika
The News Guru:
FG laments over N37bn debt owed by airlines
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Airlines Are Owing FG ₦37bn, Arik Alone Owes ₦14 Billion – Hadi Sirika…Says National Carrier Operational From 2022
Gist Lovers:
Over N37bn Debt Owed By Airlines
Newzandar News:
Over N37bn Debt Owed By Airlines
Within Nigeria:
Nigerian airlines are owing FG agencies N37bn – Sirika discloses
Core TV News:
Federal Government cries out over N37bn debt owed by Airlines
More Picks
1
"I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
2
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
"Welcome August 'Kaobi Okeke" Gideon Okeke announces birth of his second child with his wife as he shares her maternity photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial | herald.ng -
The Herald,
9 hours ago
5
Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Tanker Crushes 15 Army Day Secondary School Pupils To Death In Delta -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
7
“I came out here as a teenager struggling to find my true identity” – Ini Edo celebrates 20 years in Nollywood -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
14 hours ago
9
Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
