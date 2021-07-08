Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Christopher Pycroft, development director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), says the rise in conflict situations across Nigeria may destabilise the country’s democracy in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

