Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FG appoints 43 traditional rulers as varsity chancellors
The Punch
- FG appoints 43 traditional rulers as varsity chancellors
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
Buhari appoints 42 traditional rulers as varsity chancellors; see full list here
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Full List: Pres Buhari Appoints 42 Traditional Rulers As Varsity Chancellors
Republican Nigeria:
FG appoints 43 traditional rulers as varsity chancellors
Naija News:
Buhari Appoints 43 Traditional Rulers As University Chancellors [Full List]
Global Village Extra:
FG Appoints 43 Traditional Rulers As Varsity Chancellors
Within Nigeria:
FG appoints 43 traditional rulers as varsity chancellors
More Picks
1
Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant -
This Day,
17 hours ago
2
FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
3
If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
4
Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
5
Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
6
Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections -
Nigerian Eye,
21 hours ago
8
Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
FG appoints chancellors, governing councils of federal universities [See names] -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
