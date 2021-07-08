Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram: Troops rushing to rescue civilians in terrible accident [VIDEO]
News photo Daily Post  - A detachment of Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram were involved in an accident on Thursday. The troops were on their way to rescue travellers attacked by Boko Haram along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

