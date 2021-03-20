Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Over 76,000 deaths reported in 10 years, says Fayemi
The Cable  - Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says about 76,000 people have died across the country in 10 years owing to insecurity.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

76,000 Nigerians Killed In 10 years – Govs Leadership:
76,000 Nigerians Killed In 10 years – Govs
Insecurity: Over 76,000 Deaths Reported In 10 Years: Fayemi Information Nigeria:
Insecurity: Over 76,000 Deaths Reported In 10 Years: Fayemi
Insecurity: More than 76,000 deaths reported in 10 years – Fayemi Within Nigeria:
Insecurity: More than 76,000 deaths reported in 10 years – Fayemi
LATEST: Over 76,000 Deaths Reported In 10 Years: Fayemi Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Over 76,000 Deaths Reported In 10 Years: Fayemi
Over 76,000 Nigerians Killed In 10 Years – Fayemi | Nigeria News Naija News:
Over 76,000 Nigerians Killed In 10 Years – Fayemi | Nigeria News


   More Picks
1 ''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
4 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 12 hours ago
10 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info