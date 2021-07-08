Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Argentina Will Be Thrashed 5-0'-- Brazil President Bolsonaro Boasts Ahead Copa America Final
Complete Sports  - Bolsonaro Brazil president is confident that the Selecao will hammer rivals Argentina 5-0 in the Copa America final on Sunday.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 17 hours ago
2 FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
4 Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch, 12 hours ago
5 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
8 Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 FG appoints chancellors, governing councils of federal universities [See names] - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
