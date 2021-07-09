Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria’s N’ East – envoy
National Accord  - G7 Countries have made commitments of $382 million US dollars to immediately avert the looming famine in Nigeria’s North East and to tackle its root [...]

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

G7 countries commit $382m to averting famine in North-East –Envoy The Punch:
G7 countries commit $382m to averting famine in North-East –Envoy
NTA:
G7 Commits $382m to Avert Looming Famine in Nigeria’s North East – Envoy
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria’s North East Pulse Nigeria:
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria’s North East
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria – Envoy The Eagle Online:
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria – Envoy
G7 Countries Commit $382m To Avert Looming Famine In Nigeria’s N’ East – Envoy The New Diplomat:
G7 Countries Commit $382m To Avert Looming Famine In Nigeria’s N’ East – Envoy


   More Picks
1 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
2 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Drivers' license: FRSC begins CBT for new applicants - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for - Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector - iBrand TV, 15 hours ago
10 Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info