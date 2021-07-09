Post News
News at a Glance
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria’s N’ East – envoy
National Accord
- G7 Countries have made commitments of $382 million US dollars to immediately avert the looming famine in Nigeria’s North East and to tackle its root [...]
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
G7 countries commit $382m to averting famine in North-East –Envoy
NTA:
G7 Commits $382m to Avert Looming Famine in Nigeria’s North East – Envoy
Pulse Nigeria:
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria’s North East
The Eagle Online:
G7 countries commit $382m to avert looming famine in Nigeria – Envoy
The New Diplomat:
G7 Countries Commit $382m To Avert Looming Famine In Nigeria’s N’ East – Envoy
More Picks
1
Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
2
CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
3
If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Drivers' license: FRSC begins CBT for new applicants -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
6
You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for - Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector -
iBrand TV,
15 hours ago
10
Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
