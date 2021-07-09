Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


25-year-old final student of Unilorin bags three year jail for N35m internet fraud
News photo Daily Post  - A 25-year-old year old student of the University of Ilorin, Giwa Nurudeen, on Thursday, bagged three years jail having been found guilty of offences

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

25 Year Old Final Student Of Unilorin Bags Three Year Jail For N35M Internet Fraud Naija Loaded:
25 Year Old Final Student Of Unilorin Bags Three Year Jail For N35M Internet Fraud
N35m Fraud: Unilorin 400L Student Bags 3 years jail term Prompt News:
N35m Fraud: Unilorin 400L Student Bags 3 years jail term
Giwa UNILORIN final year student jailed for N35M cyber crime PM News:
Giwa UNILORIN final year student jailed for N35M cyber crime
24-year-old final student of Unilorin bags three year jail for N35m internet fraud Within Nigeria:
24-year-old final student of Unilorin bags three year jail for N35m internet fraud
A 25-year-old student of university of Ilorin has bagged a 3-year jail term after been found guilty of offences bordering on internet fraud. Instablog 9ja:
A 25-year-old student of university of Ilorin has bagged a 3-year jail term after been found guilty of offences bordering on internet fraud.
UNILORIN final-year student gets 3yrs imprisonment over N35m internet fraud Republican Nigeria:
UNILORIN final-year student gets 3yrs imprisonment over N35m internet fraud


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho takes FG to court, asks SSS to produce 12 arrested aides - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
2 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 22 hours ago
4 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
7 Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo completes medicals ahead of Watford move - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Drivers' license: FRSC begins CBT for new applicants - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for - Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info