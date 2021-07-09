Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 Delta variant in Nigeria
News photo The Nation  - By Moses Emorinken, Abuja SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (also known as lineage 6.1.617.2.) has found its way into Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed yesterday.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

