Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP Restrategize,Approved the Appointment of a Caretaker Committee in Zamfara
Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of a caretaker committee for the party in Zamfara State. The Read more
9News Nigeria

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara The Punch:
PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara
PDP appoints Caretaker Committee for Zamfara The Sun:
PDP appoints Caretaker Committee for Zamfara
PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara Ripples Nigeria:
PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara
PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara PM News:
PDP appoints caretaker committee in Zamfara
PDP appoints Caretaker Committee for Zamfara The Eagle Online:
PDP appoints Caretaker Committee for Zamfara
PDP Appoints Caretaker Committee In Zamfara [Full List] Naija News:
PDP Appoints Caretaker Committee In Zamfara [Full List]


   More Picks
1 ''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
3 Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive, 16 hours ago
4 FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 16-year-old twin sisters impregnated by same boy in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 ‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info