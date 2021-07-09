Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate – Pastor insists (Video)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Abel Damina, General Overseer of Abel Damina Ministry and Power City International, has stated that “hallelujah” is not a heavenly language.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hallelujah is not heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate – Nigerian pastor Vanguard News:
Hallelujah is not heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate – Nigerian pastor
“Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate” – Nigerian pastor Yaba Left Online:
“Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate” – Nigerian pastor
“Hallelujah should not be described as a heavenly language – Pastor Abel Domina says Oyo Gist:
“Hallelujah should not be described as a heavenly language – Pastor Abel Domina says
"Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate Gist Reel:
"Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate'' – pastor sparks debate (video)
“Don’t be an illiterate, HALLELUJAH is not a heavenly language” – Nigerian pastor Reveals, Explains Why(Video) Correct Kid:
“Don’t be an illiterate, HALLELUJAH is not a heavenly language” – Nigerian pastor Reveals, Explains Why(Video)


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho takes FG to court, asks SSS to produce 12 arrested aides - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
2 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Drivers' license: FRSC begins CBT for new applicants - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for - Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Sell NNPC’s shares to all Nigerians, says NLC - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info