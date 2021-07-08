Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns
Republican Nigeria  - Muhammadu Buhari   The Nigerian government has been warned that the country’s democracy might collapse before the 2023 presidential election.   The warning was given due to the violence and others issues bedevilling the country.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023 -UK Govt NPO Reports:
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023 -UK Govt
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns Gist 36:
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns Online Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns Observers Times:
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns
The Tide:
2023: Nigeria’s Democracy At Risk, UK Govt Warns
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns Tori News:
Nigeria’s Democracy May Collapse Before 2023, UK Govt Warns


   More Picks
1 ''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
4 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 12 hours ago
10 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info