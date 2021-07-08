BUA Cement Holds AGM, Declares N72.3bn Profits After Tax, Pays N70bn Dividends The Herald - BUA Cement Plc, one of Africa’s largest cement companies, on Thursday held its Annual General Meeting for the period ended December 31, 2020, whilst paying dividends of N70billion at N2.067k per ordinary share in a move that shareholders applauded.



