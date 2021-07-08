Post News
Court Sentences Nigerian Final-year University Student To 3 Years Imprisonment Over N35 Million Fraud
Sahara Reporters
- Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday gave the verdict after having found the undergraduate guilty of the offence.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Court jails 12 students for internet fraud in Enugu
Gist 36:
Court Sentences Nigerian Final-year University Student To 3 Years Imprisonment Over N35 Million Fraud
Republican Nigeria:
Court Sentences Nigerian Final-year University Student To 3 Years Imprisonment Over N35 Million Fraud
Newzandar News:
Court Sentences Nigerian Final-year University Student To 3 Years Imprisonment Over N35 Million Fraud
Talk Glitz:
Final Year Student Sentenced To Jail For N35m Internet Fraud
Tori News:
Court Sentences Nigerian Final-year University Student To 3 Years Imprisonment Over N35 Million Fraud
More Picks
1
''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women -
Too Xclusive,
19 hours ago
3
''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
5
Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant -
This Day,
14 hours ago
8
UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections -
Nigerian Eye,
18 hours ago
9
Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
