Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Phyno unlocks the video for 'BIA'
News photo Not Just OK  - Hours after dishing out the audio, Penthauze frontline act Phyno comes through with the official music video for the new tune, 'Bia.' Artiste Name: Phyno Song Title: Bia Produced by: Mastekraft Sound Engineer: Xtraodinaire Video Director: Patrick Elis ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Music: Phyno - Bia Yaba Left Online:
Music: Phyno - Bia
New Music + Video: Phyno - Bia Bella Naija:
New Music + Video: Phyno - Bia
Phyno unlocks the video for ‘BIA’ Tunde Ednut:
Phyno unlocks the video for ‘BIA’
MUSIC: Phyno – Bia Naija on Point:
MUSIC: Phyno – Bia
Music: Phyno – Bia Naija Parrot:
Music: Phyno – Bia
Phyno Releases His Single Titled ’Bia’ Newzandar News:
Phyno Releases His Single Titled ’Bia’


   More Picks
1 ''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
3 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 15 hours ago
9 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info