Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai Daily Post - The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as talkative. The religious body told El-Rufai to do more acting than talking by going after bandits wreaking havoc in his state. Rev. Samson ...



News Credibility Score: 99%