Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo completes medicals ahead of Watford move
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has completed his medical ahead of his move to newly-promoted English Premier League club Watford, from Stoke City. The Nigeria international, 25, spent last season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, where he ...

2 hours ago
