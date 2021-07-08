Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner'
The Guardian  - Afro-Pop star, Adekunle Gold has teamed up with American musician, Lucky Daye, in releasing a new romantic sound, 'Sinner.' The release of the song was announced on Friday on Adekunle Gold’s verified Twitter page.

