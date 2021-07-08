Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria asks German govt to return looted Benin artefacts within one year
The News  - The Federal Government has proposed a one-year time limit for the full return of its artefacts from Germany as it has agreed to repatriate hundreds

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria proposes 1-year for artefacts full return Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria proposes 1-year for artefacts full return
Oba of Benin, Obaseki Set for Showdown over Looted Artefacts This Day:
Oba of Benin, Obaseki Set for Showdown over Looted Artefacts
Nigeria Proposes 1-Year For Artefacts’ Full Return Independent:
Nigeria Proposes 1-Year For Artefacts’ Full Return
Nigeria Proposes 1-Year For Artefacts’ Full Return The News Chronicle:
Nigeria Proposes 1-Year For Artefacts’ Full Return
Nigeria proposes 1-year time limit for return of all Artefacts looted by Germany Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria proposes 1-year time limit for return of all Artefacts looted by Germany
1,130 Looted Benin Bronze Artefacts Returns From Germany To Nigeria Beginning 2022 Global Upfront:
1,130 Looted Benin Bronze Artefacts Returns From Germany To Nigeria Beginning 2022


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho takes FG to court, asks SSS to produce 12 arrested aides - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 20 hours ago
4 FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
7 Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo completes medicals ahead of Watford move - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 11 hours ago
9 UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye, 1 day ago
10 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info