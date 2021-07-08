Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The funeral service of clergyman, Prophet T.B Joshua, is currently holding in his church at the Synagogue Church of All Nations SCOAN Lagos. The clergyman who died on June 5 will be laid to rest today July 9 in his church premises.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

