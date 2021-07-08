Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG grants water use license to first indigenous hydro- power generating company
News Diary Online  - The Federal Government has granted water use license to Messrs Mabon Limited, the first indigenous  hydro-power generating company, through the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management [...]

