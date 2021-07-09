T.B Joshua gave me, my wife money after I won election - Ondo Gov, Akeredolu

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye,
20 hours ago