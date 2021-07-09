Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest
News photo Daily Post  - Former South African president Jacob Zuma has lost a bid to overturn his arrest for contempt, days after turning himself in for a 15-month jail term.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South Africa The Guardian:
South Africa's Zuma loses another round in court drama
S/Africa’s jailed ex-leader Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest Prompt News:
S/Africa’s jailed ex-leader Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest
Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s jailed leader loses bid to overturn arrest The News Guru:
Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s jailed leader loses bid to overturn arrest
South Africa’s jailed ex-president, Jacob Zuma, loses bid to overturn arrest News Wire NGR:
South Africa’s jailed ex-president, Jacob Zuma, loses bid to overturn arrest
Leaked Photos Of Former South African President, Jacob Zuma In Prison Goes Viral KOKO TV Nigeria:
Leaked Photos Of Former South African President, Jacob Zuma In Prison Goes Viral
SEE Photos Of Former South African President, Jacob Zuma In Prison Nigeria Breaking News:
SEE Photos Of Former South African President, Jacob Zuma In Prison
Decades Legal Combat With South Africa’s Zuma The New Diplomat:
Decades Legal Combat With South Africa’s Zuma


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho takes FG to court, asks SSS to produce 12 arrested aides - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 20 hours ago
4 FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
7 Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo completes medicals ahead of Watford move - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 12 hours ago
9 UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye, 1 day ago
10 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info