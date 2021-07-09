Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


T.B Joshua: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu shower tributes on late SCOAN founder
News photo Vanguard News  - Tributes and testimonies poured in on Friday as the remains of the founder of the SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua, popularly called

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tears, Tributes As TB Joshua Is Buried In Lagos Leadership:
Tears, Tributes As TB Joshua Is Buried In Lagos
Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu pay tributes as T. B. Joshua is buried The Guardian:
Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu pay tributes as T. B. Joshua is buried
Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu Pay Tributes As T. B. Joshua Is Buried The Street Journal:
Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu Pay Tributes As T. B. Joshua Is Buried
TB Joshua laid to rest at SCOAN — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
TB Joshua laid to rest at SCOAN — NEWSVERGE
Tears, tributes as TB Joshua is buried Republican Nigeria:
Tears, tributes as TB Joshua is buried


   More Picks
1 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
3 How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 FG reopens Osubi Airport in Delta — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector - iBrand TV, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 9 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian-Finnish Citizen, Simon Ekpa Takes Over daily broadcast at radio Biafra - Oyo Gist, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info