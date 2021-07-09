Post News
News at a Glance
Osinbajo Chairs Inaugural Meeting Of National Poverty Reduction Committee
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Osinbajo-led steering committee on poverty reduction holds maiden meeting
The Sun:
Osinbajo-led steering committee on poverty reduction holds maiden meeting
TVC News:
PHOTOS: Osinbajo chairs inaugural National Poverty Reduction meeting
The Street Journal:
Osinbajo-Led Steering Committee On Poverty Reduction Holds Maiden Meeting
The Will:
Photo Report: Vice President Osinbajo chairs the inaugural meeting of National Poverty Reduction with growth Strategy Committee. Swipe to see… Follow us for more.
Global Village Extra:
Osinbajo Chairs Inaugural Meeting Of National Poverty Reduction Committee
Gidi Feed:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN chairs the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Committee at the State House, Abuja. 9th July, 2021.
More Picks
1
First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
14 hours ago
3
How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
5
Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
FG reopens Osubi Airport in Delta — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector -
iBrand TV,
24 hours ago
8
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 9 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
10
Nigerian-Finnish Citizen, Simon Ekpa Takes Over daily broadcast at radio Biafra -
Oyo Gist,
14 hours ago
