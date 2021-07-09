Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dunamis Church Should Hold Next Sunday Service At DSS Headquarters Over Detained Activists — Sowore
Republican Nigeria  - Omoyele Sowore, the Nigerian human rights activist, has stated that the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (Glory Dome), Abuja, ought to be worried and lead a protest against injustice over the illegal detention of five #BuhariMustGo protesters ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

