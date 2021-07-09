Post News
News at a Glance
Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu
The Guardian
- The Enugu North Magistrates Court, on Friday, granted one Blessing Eze, standing trial over alleged slave trade and unlawful confinement of four pregnant girls, N500,000 bail.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Four pregnant ladies rescued from illegal confinement in Enugu
Vanguard News:
Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu
The Eagle Online:
27-year-old woman arraigned for allegedly confining four pregnant girls in Enugu
Prompt News:
Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu
Gist 36:
How Four Pregnant Ladies Were Rescued From Illegal Confinement In Enugu
Republican Nigeria:
How Four Pregnant Ladies Were Rescued From Illegal Confinement In Enugu
Within Nigeria:
How four pregnant girls were rescued from illegal confinement in Enugu
Tori News:
How Four Pregnant Ladies Were Rescued From Illegal Confinement In Enugu
More Picks
1
First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
4
Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector -
iBrand TV,
21 hours ago
5
Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
9
Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
10
How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
