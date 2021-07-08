Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Forgive Igboho, he has suffered, ready to drop agitations – Oluwo begs Buhari
Daily Post  - The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to forgive the self-appointed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho over his agitations to disintegrate Nigeria. Oluwo said Sunday Igboho, who was declared wanted ...

1 Sunday Igboho takes FG to court, asks SSS to produce 12 arrested aides - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 20 hours ago
4 FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
7 Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo completes medicals ahead of Watford move - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 12 hours ago
9 UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye, 1 day ago
10 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
