Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Indefinitely Over Oko Iyabo Movie
Republican Nigeria  - Yomi Fabiyi According to The PUNCH, the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association has suspended Yomi Fabiyi over his recently released movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’. The association made this known on Monday in a statement titled, ‘TAMPAN ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over Oko Iyabo movie Nigerian Eye:
TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over Oko Iyabo movie
TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for producing controversial Oko Iyabo film that addressed Baba Ijesha Pulse Nigeria:
TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely for producing controversial Oko Iyabo film that addressed Baba Ijesha's alleged molestation of a minor. He was found guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.
Yomi Fabiyi Suspended By TAMPAN Over Movie Oko Iyabo The Genius Media:
Yomi Fabiyi Suspended By TAMPAN Over Movie Oko Iyabo
TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Over Baba Ijesha’s Movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’ Naija News:
TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Over Baba Ijesha’s Movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’
Oko Iyabo: TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely Kemi Filani Blog:
Oko Iyabo: TAMPAN suspends Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho takes FG to court, asks SSS to produce 12 arrested aides - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 ''Stop this denial, You are a member of APC''- PDP tells Lauretta Onochie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid’s Delta Variant - This Day, 20 hours ago
4 FG vows to recover N37bn debts owed by Bi-Courtney, others - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 If you silence Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, others will rise – PFN advises Buhari govt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 Listen: Bella Shmurda Releases His Sophomore EP 'High Tension 2.0' - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
7 Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo completes medicals ahead of Watford move - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 12 hours ago
9 UK official: Conflict may destabilise Nigeria’s democracy before 2023 elections - Nigerian Eye, 1 day ago
10 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info