Ogun Council Polls: APC sets up State Campaign Committee
Vanguard News  - Ahead of the local government elections in Ogun State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the State Campaign Committee headed by the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

22 hours ago
