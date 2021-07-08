For Your Attention TAMPAN, I’m Not Your Member – Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To His Suspension

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TAMPAN, I'm Not Your Member – Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To His Suspension
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has slammed the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, saying he was never a member and was only made to pay for registration.

40 mins ago
