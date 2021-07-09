Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Daddy did it with me 5 years” – Excited Nigerian Lady writes as herself and her father complete their final University exams.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A young Nigerian lady who recently wrote her final exams alongside her father who has been her classmate for the last 5 years.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Daddy did it with me for five years – Nigerian lady jubilates as she and her father complete their final exams (Video) Correct NG:
Daddy did it with me for five years – Nigerian lady jubilates as she and her father complete their final exams (Video)
“Daddy did it with me 5 years” – Nigerian lady writes, as she and her father complete their final year examination Lailas News:
“Daddy did it with me 5 years” – Nigerian lady writes, as she and her father complete their final year examination
“Daddy did it with me 5 years” – Excited Nigerian Lady writes as herself and her father complete their final University exams. Naija Parrot:
“Daddy did it with me 5 years” – Excited Nigerian Lady writes as herself and her father complete their final University exams.
Daddy did it with me for five years – Nigerian lady jubilates as she and her father complete their final exams (Video) Newzandar News:
Daddy did it with me for five years – Nigerian lady jubilates as she and her father complete their final exams (Video)


   More Picks
1 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
8 Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
9 How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Bracket – “Let’s Go” ft. - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info