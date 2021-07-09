Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PSC Lifts Suspension Of Police Superintendent, Reinstates 21 Others (Full List)
Naija News  - The Police Service Commission has lifted the suspension of Mohammed Iya Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the Yobe State Police Command and who was demobilized from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos. The Commission also approved the ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on one other Daily Post:
PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on one other
Police Commission Reinstates 21 Dismissed Officers Leadership:
Police Commission Reinstates 21 Dismissed Officers
PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on 1 The Sun:
PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on 1
PSC Lifts Suspension Of SP Mohammed Musa, Reinstates 21 Others Independent:
PSC Lifts Suspension Of SP Mohammed Musa, Reinstates 21 Others
PSC reinstates 21 Police Officers, lifts suspension on one The Eagle Online:
PSC reinstates 21 Police Officers, lifts suspension on one
PSC lifts suspension of SP Mohammed Musa, reinstate 21 others Republican Nigeria:
PSC lifts suspension of SP Mohammed Musa, reinstate 21 others


   More Picks
1 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
3 How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 FG reopens Osubi Airport in Delta — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector - iBrand TV, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 9 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian-Finnish Citizen, Simon Ekpa Takes Over daily broadcast at radio Biafra - Oyo Gist, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info