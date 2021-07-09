Nigerian-Finnish Citizen, Simon Ekpa Takes Over daily broadcast at radio Biafra Oyo Gist - Oyogist has learned that a Nigerian Finnish citizen, Simon Ekpa, has been chosen to take over the daily broadcast at Radio Biafra following the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The appointment was revealed ...



