We won’t accept attempts to divert looted artifacts – Oba of Benin Republican Nigeria - By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief The faceoff between Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki over return of looted artifacts from Europe deepened on Friday. The first class monarch raised ...



News Credibility Score: 50%