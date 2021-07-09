Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 9 years of waiting
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man, Ekene and his wife have welcomed a set of twins after nine years of waiting. Facebook user, PJ Sunday, shared photos from the children's dedication held on Sunday, July 4.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian man and his wife welcome twins after 9 years of waiting
Correct NG:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after nine years of waiting (Photos)
Gist 36:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 9 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 9 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 9 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
Newzandar News:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after nine years of waiting (Photos)
Tori News:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 9 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
More Picks
1
First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
4
Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
8
Police arraign woman, 27, for allegedly confining 4 pregnant girls in Enugu -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
9
How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
Bracket – “Let’s Go” ft. -
Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
