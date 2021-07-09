Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG releases photos of 4 inmates who escaped from Jos Custodial Centre
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has published the photos of four inmates who escaped from a prison facility in Jos, Plateau state.

 

The photos were released Friday, July 9

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

4 inmates escape from Jos Correctional centre – NCS Lailas News:
4 inmates escape from Jos Correctional centre – NCS
FG Releases Photos Of 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Jos Custodial Centre Republican Nigeria:
FG Releases Photos Of 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Jos Custodial Centre
FG Releases Photos Of 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Jos Custodial Centre Gist 36:
FG Releases Photos Of 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Jos Custodial Centre
FG Releases Photos Of 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Jos Custodial Centre Tori News:
FG Releases Photos Of 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Jos Custodial Centre


   More Picks
1 CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars - The Nation, 24 hours ago
2 First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for - Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector - iBrand TV, 19 hours ago
7 Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Bracket – “Let’s Go” ft. - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info