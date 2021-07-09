Post News
News at a Glance
'May God heal your broken heart' Fans react as Davido and his 30BG storm candlelight service of Obama DMW (video)
Kemi Filani Blog
- Friends and family members of Davido's assistant/road manager Habeeb Utham popularly known as Obama DMW are currently holding a candlelight service for
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Pulse Nigeria:
Davido and some members of his 30BG squad arrive at the candlelight service of his late friend, Obama DMW. 🎥: @GoldmyneTV
Lailas News:
Davido and his crew at the candlelight of his late friend Obama DMW (video)
The Dabigal Blog:
Davido and his crew at the candlelight of his late friend Obama DMW (video)
Gist Reel:
Davido, Zlatan Ibile and others attend candlelight service of Obama DMW (Video)
Dockays World:
Watch moment teary Davido was unable to give speech at Candlelight Service for Obama DMW [video]
More Picks
1
CBN authorises payment service banks to sell dollars -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
2
First photos from the funeral service of late Prophet T.B Joshua -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
You are the best father/mother I could ever pray for - Tonto Dikeh celebrates her father on his 73rd birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Kaduna: You talk too much, crush bandits – Christian leaders to El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Listen: Adekunle Gold Teams Up With Lucky Daye In New Single 'Sinner' -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s Govt to establish Aerospace University to boost Aviation sector -
iBrand TV,
19 hours ago
7
Group submits petition to Ministry of Justice and Information for Facebook to be banned permanently in Nigeria (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma loses bid to overturn arrest -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
How TB Joshua paid electricity bills of four local govts in Ondo - Akeredolu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
Bracket – “Let’s Go” ft. -
Too Xclusive,
20 hours ago
