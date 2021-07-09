Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 killed, five missing as gunmen attack Kaduna communities
The Cable  - Ten persons have been killed in fresh attacks by gunmen on communities in two LGAs across Kaduna state.

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Bandits kill 35 persons in Zamfara Daily Post:
Bandits kill 35 persons in Zamfara
Bandits attack 5 communities in Zamfara, kill 49 Nigerian Tribune:
Bandits attack 5 communities in Zamfara, kill 49
PHOTOS: Some of the people killed by Armed Bandits have been buried in Faru, Maradun Zamfara State. News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Some of the people killed by Armed Bandits have been buried in Faru, Maradun Zamfara State.
35 killed as gunmen attack 5 communities in Zamfara Pulse Nigeria:
35 killed as gunmen attack 5 communities in Zamfara
Bandits attack Zamfara communities, 42 reportedly killed TV360 Nigeria:
Bandits attack Zamfara communities, 42 reportedly killed
Bandits kill 50 in fresh Zamfara, Kaduna attacks Republican Nigeria:
Bandits kill 50 in fresh Zamfara, Kaduna attacks


