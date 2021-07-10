Chidi Ibe-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo accuses Hope Uzodinma, others of allowing crisis in South East Daily Post - Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has maintained that dialogue and justice remain the panacea to restoring peace in the southeast region of Nigeria. The Igbo group reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of violence and bloodshed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%