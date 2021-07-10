Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide everything for me and our children” – Nigerian Woman lavish praises on her husband.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to lavish praises on her hardworking and caring husband.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

”I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide for me and our children” – Nigerian woman eulogises her husband Correct NG:
”I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide for me and our children” – Nigerian woman eulogises her husband
“I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide everything for me and our children” – Nigerian Woman lavish praises on her husband. Naija Parrot:
“I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide everything for me and our children” – Nigerian Woman lavish praises on her husband.
”I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide for me and our children” – Nigerian woman eulogises her husband Newzandar News:
”I’m proud to be your wife, you work so hard to provide for me and our children” – Nigerian woman eulogises her husband


   More Picks
1 Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian-Finnish Citizen, Simon Ekpa Takes Over daily broadcast at radio Biafra - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
3 Why top Nigerian pastors, ministers hated T.B Joshua unto death – Pastor Giwa - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 “He proposed to me the first time he met me” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn reveals how they met - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
5 Two students jailed for cybercrime, romance scam in Ilorin - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian Goalkeeper Signs New Contract At Arsenal, Promoted To First Team - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
7 Nothing will make me date a married man, do butt surgery - BBNaija star, Alex - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Twitter ban: ECOWAS court merges four suits against Nigerian government - The Nation, 12 hours ago
9 Youths own the future but less equipped - Pastor Kumuyi - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info